David recorded seven tackles (seven solo) including a sack in Sunday's 27-14 loss at San Francisco.
David totaled at least seven tackles for the seventh time in 10 games this season in Week 11, and he added his third sack of the year to boot. Incredibly, he's on pace for a career season in the tackle department heading into a Week 12 matchup at Indianapolis, making him a fantastic IDP option.
