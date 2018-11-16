Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Set for first absence of 2018

David (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It was always likely that David would miss some game action after he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain coming out of the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the Redskins. Such injuries often carry multi-week recovery timetables, so David isn't a safe bet to be ready to play Week 12 against the 49ers, either. At the very least, David will need to increase his involvement in practice next week to have a shot at playing, as he was unable to take the field in any capacity from Wednesday through Friday. With David out Sunday, Kevin Minter and Riley Bullough will likely handle larger roles within the Bucs' injury-battered linebacking corps.