David (knee/ribs) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David has seen his practice snaps limited during the season due to a lingering knee injury, though the rib injury is a new one for the veteran linebacker. His practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity of his status heading into Sunday's game against New Orleans. David has logged 47 tackles (22 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) through seven regular-season games.