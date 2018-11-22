Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday
David (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
David suffered a sprained right MCL in Week 11 and was forced to miss his first game of the season last Sunday against the Giants. MCL injuries often have multi-week recoveries and unless the 28-year-old and has a good chance of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers, even if he is able to return to practice the next couple days.
