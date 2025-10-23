Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee/ribs) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
David has seen his practice snaps limited during the season due to a lingering knee injury, though the rib issue is a new one for the veteran linebacker. His practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against New Orleans. David has logged 47 tackles (22 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) through seven regular-season games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Notches seven stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Draws questionable tag for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Absent from practice•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Strong outing in win•