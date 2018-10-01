Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six more stops in loss

David tallied six solo tackles -- including one for loss -- in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

David checked in behind only Jason Pierre-Paul in stops during the blowout defeat, although Sunday's contest marked the first time this season that the seventh-year linebacker failed to post nine stops. The 28-year-old has been especially adept at getting into the backfield over the last pair contests, ringing up a total of four tackles for loss. David will look to keep rolling against the Falcons in Week 6 after resting up during the Week 5 bye.