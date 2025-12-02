Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David compiled six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
David fourth on the team in takedowns in Week 13, securing at least six stops for the second straight game and seventh time in his last eight contests overall. The 35-year-old is now just 16 tackles short of posting the 12th campaign of his career with 100-plus takedowns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited production Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 10 stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Playing in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Back at practice Thursday•