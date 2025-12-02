default-cbs-image
David compiled six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

David fourth on the team in takedowns in Week 13, securing at least six stops for the second straight game and seventh time in his last eight contests overall. The 35-year-old is now just 16 tackles short of posting the 12th campaign of his career with 100-plus takedowns.

