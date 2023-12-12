David (groin) totaled six tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Making his return from a two-game absence, David put together a solid showing. The veteran linebacker hasn't lost a step at age 33, as he's generated 96 tackles (62 solo), three sacks, four defensed passes and a forced fumble over 11 games.
