David recorded six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 21-15 win over Seattle.
David recorded at least six tackles for the eighth time across 10 appearances. The veteran linebacker has totaled 68 stops, four pass defenses and one sack while playing every single defensive snap for Tampa Bay so far this season.
