Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Skips practice Wednesday

David (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

An MRI revealed Monday that David is dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee. The risk with an injury like that is that a player can miss multiple weeks because of it. It comes as little surprise, then, that David missed practice Wednesday. David's status throughout the week should paint a better picture of his Week 11 designation.

More News
Our Latest Stories