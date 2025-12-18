Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Slowed by knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
David had a big impact in Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss to the Falcons, though the fact that he was sidelined nearly a week later is concerning. His status for Sunday's pivotal divisional matchup against the Panthers is unclear.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Does it all in Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six stops in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited production Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 10 stops Sunday•