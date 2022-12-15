David recorded five tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

The veteran linebacker's tackle total wasn't at its usual elevated level, but David did offer fantasy managers a nice bonus with his first fumble recovery of 2022. David is now just six stops shy of his ninth 100-tackle campaign, a milestone he should have a strong chance of reaching against the Bengals in Week 15.