David totaled six tackles (all solo) and defensed two passes during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker was one of the true feel-good stories of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win, considering David endured some lean years with the franchise after being drafted in the second round back in 2012. The 31-year-old eclipsed the century mark in tackles for the fourth consecutive season in 2020, racking up 117 stops (82 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception, five additional defensed passes, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 games. David followed up those elite numbers with a tally of 26 tackles (22 solo), one sack and four defensed passes over Tampa Bay's four-game postseason run, leaving him primed for a potentially large payday from either the Bucs or elsewhere as he heads into unrestricted free agency.