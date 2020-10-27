David racked up eight tackles (seven solo, 0.5 tackles for loss) in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Raiders.
David finished second on his squad in tackles only behind Devin White. This marks the second straight week that David has recorded eight tackles. Through seven contests, he's collected 55 tackles (41 solo), 1.5 sacks and an interception.
