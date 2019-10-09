Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Solid showing in Week 5 loss

David recorded five tackles (all solo) and one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

David had a decent game from an IDP perspective, although his tackle tally actually qualified as a season low. The veteran linebacker has largely proven a good fit for coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense thus far, having notched no fewer than seven stops in any game prior to Sunday's and already having collected a pair of defensed passes and one interception.