Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Stacks up 12 stops

David posted 12 tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans.

This was David's first double-digit tackle performance of the year. If he can keep up his current pace -- 53 stops through seven games -- David will eclipse 100 tackles for the seventh time in his eight-year career. As long as he stays healthy, there's no reason that isn't achievable since the 29-year-old hasn't left the field on defense since Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories