Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Standing out in camp, preseason
David, who tallied three solo tackles and a fumble recovery in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday, logged an impressive interception in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The star linebacker has been in impressive form since the beginning of camp, with that caliber of performance also translating well to preseason games. David's solid effort versus the Titans was followed by a nifty pick in Wednesday's session, one in which he cut underneath a running back while roaming the weak side of the defense. David was more productive from a tackle perspective in Year 2 of coordinator Mike Smith's scheme last season, upping his career-low total of 87 stops in 2016 (over 16 games) to 101 over 13 contests last season while also forcing and recovering a career-best five fumbles. However, he failed to record a sack for the first time in his career in 2017, an anomaly that David will look to rectify in short order this coming season.
