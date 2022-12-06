David recorded 12 tackles (10 solo), including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

David easily set the pace in tackles on the night for the Buccaneers, doubling the total of the runner-up, fellow veteran William Gholston. The talented linebacker tied a season high with the tally, which also included his first sack since Week 2. David heads into a Week 14 road matchup against a 49ers team that may focus heavily on the run with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm with at least seven stops in the last three games.