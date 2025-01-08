David (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
David played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Saints. His limited status may be a case of maintenance as the 34-year-old linebacker and his teammates begin preparing for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders. However, his status will likely be worth monitoring Thursday and Friday to see if he can ramp up his activity level ahead of Sunday's playoff matchup.
