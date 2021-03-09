David has agreed to a two-year, 25 million contract extension with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The talented linebacker is thus off the market as free agency approaches. The 31-year-old, who entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2012, racked up an IDP-worthy 117 tackles (82 solo) in 2020, to go along with 1.5 sacks and an interception in 16 games. Now that he's back in the fold, David will reprise his starting inside linebacker role with the Bucs this coming season.
