Davis is re-signing with the Buccaneers for one season, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The 33-year-old linebacker started all 17 games last season, finishing with his most tackles (124) since 2015 and his most sacks (3.0) since 2018. David even finished third among off-ball linebackers in PFF grade (85.1), though teammate Devin White had better IDP numbers while grading out 74th of 81 qualifiers (43.7). Both are viable candidates to lead the Bucs in tackles in 2013, but White's superior speed and pass-rushing makes him the more attractive IDP even if he's not quite as reliable from snap-to-snap as Tampa's elder statesman in the LB corps.