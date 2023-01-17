David recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with 123 tackles (80 solo), three sacks, five defensed passes, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble across 17 games.

David topped the Buccaneers in what could have been his final game after 11 seasons in Tampa Bay. The veteran linebacker also tied his highest tackle tally since 2015 during the regular season, and his well-rounded stat line certainly appears to corroborate he can still be a prolific contributor as he potentially heads into unrestricted free agency at age 33.