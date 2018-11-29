Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Still limited in practice
David (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
David logged his second straight limited practice session Thursday, and continues to work his way back from a sprained MCL. The veteran linebacker's status for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers could come down to what extent he's able to participate in Friday's practice.
