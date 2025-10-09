Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Still nursing knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
David has been managing lower-body injuries since training camp, though he's played in each of the first five games of the regular season and has logged 34 tackles (17 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception). David should be cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday unless he suffers a setback in the coming days.
