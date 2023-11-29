David (groin) did not participate during Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
David was unable to play in Week 12 against the Colts and appears to be in danger of missing Tampa Bay's Week 13 tilt with the Panthers. The veteran linebacker could conceivably suit up for the matchup without practicing, but ideally, he'll get back on the field Thursday or Friday in some capacity.
