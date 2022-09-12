David furnished six tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and was also credited with a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The veteran linebacker finished tied with Antoine Winfield for second in stops, turning in a prototypical solid effort. David reported feeling back to full health this summer after dealing with foot and knee injuries in 2021, and his season-opening performance seems to corroborate as much. The 32-year-old should be busy once again in a Week 2 divisional clash on the road versus the Saints.