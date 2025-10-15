Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Strong outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Tampa Bay's win versus the 49ers on Sunday.
David was dealing with a knee injury leading up to Sunday's matchup but delivered a strong performance nonetheless, recording one of the team's six sacks of Mac Jones. The 35-year-old has been dominant to start the season, racking up 40 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and an interception in just six games played.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Will play against San Francisco•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Still nursing knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Clutch interception in Week 5 win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Complete defensive effort Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Good to go for Week 5•