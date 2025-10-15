David logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Tampa Bay's win versus the 49ers on Sunday.

David was dealing with a knee injury leading up to Sunday's matchup but delivered a strong performance nonetheless, recording one of the team's six sacks of Mac Jones. The 35-year-old has been dominant to start the season, racking up 40 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and an interception in just six games played.