Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Suiting up in Week 13
David (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Panthers.
David will make his return after a two-game absence, a particularly welcome development against the Panthers' run-centric offense. The veteran linebacker has averaged just under eight tackles per game thus far in 2018, and that already robust total could see at least a slight boost Sunday, considering the matchup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Still limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited to start week•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Set for first absence of 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...