Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Suiting up in Week 13

David (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Panthers.

David will make his return after a two-game absence, a particularly welcome development against the Panthers' run-centric offense. The veteran linebacker has averaged just under eight tackles per game thus far in 2018, and that already robust total could see at least a slight boost Sunday, considering the matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories