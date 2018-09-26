Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tackling machine

David recorded nine tackles (eight solo) across 66 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

David once again led the Buccaneers in tackles Monday and now has nine tackles in every game so far this season. He also was on the field for every defensive snap in the game. He'll look to replicate the performance this Sunday in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories