Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tackling machine
David recorded nine tackles (eight solo) across 66 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Steelers.
David once again led the Buccaneers in tackles Monday and now has nine tackles in every game so far this season. He also was on the field for every defensive snap in the game. He'll look to replicate the performance this Sunday in Chicago.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records nine tackles in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Standing out in camp, preseason•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: At full health heading into OTAs and camps•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts six stops in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads Bucs in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...