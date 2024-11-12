David finished Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco with eight tackles (four solo).
David has logged exactly eight tackles in each of his last three outings, and he has reached that mark in seven of 10 regular-season games. He leads the Buccaneers with 72 tackles (44 solo) on the year, which is one more than safety Jordan Whitehead.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Eight tackles vs. Kansas City•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Good to go vs. Kansas City•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies nine stops in Week 6 win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Picks off pass Thursday•