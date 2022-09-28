David collected seven tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.
David and the rest of the Buccaneers' defense was able to hold Green Bay scoreless after halftime, but the team ultimately fell just short from starting the season 3-0. It's also worth noting that the 11-year pro played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 3, and he'll once again be up for a challenge Sunday night when the Chiefs come to town.
