Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies two sacks Sunday
David recorded 12 tackles (10 solo), including two sacks, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
David's two sacks Sunday give him three in as many weeks, and his 12 tackles Sunday brings his season total to a team high 105 (84 solo). He'll look to continue his strong year against the Cowboys in Week 16.
