David collected seven tackles in Sunday's 21-3 defeat against the Panthers.
David finished as the Buccaneers' leading tackler for the second week in a row. The 32-year-old has complied 53 tackles, one sack and two passes defended while playing every defensive snap over the first seven games of the season. David could stand to post a more prolific output against Baltimore's run-heavy offense Thursday night.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 13 tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Collects 10 tackles in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies seven tackles in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Strong effort to start season•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Knee in good shape to start camp•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Team-leading tackle tally•