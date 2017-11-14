Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Team-high tackle total in win

David posted eight tackles (seven solo), including two for loss, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

The sixth-year linebacker continues to rack up the stops, and outside of a pair of three-tackle outings, he's tallied at least seven tackles in each contest thus far in 2017. That level of production puts David well ahead of last year's pace, one that led to a career-low 87 tackles. The Pro Bowler has also already equaled his career high with four forced fumbles and established a new high-water mark with four fumble recoveries. He'll look to continue churning out superior IDP production against the Dolphins in Week 11.