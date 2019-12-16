Play

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Ties for team lead in tackles

David recorded eight tackles (seven solo), one defended pass and one forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Lions.

David matched teammate Sean Murphy-Bunting with eight total tackles during the Week 15 win. The veteran linebacker has now surpassed 100 tackles for a third straight season. He's a safe bet to rack up continued production as a run stopper against the Texans in Week 16.

