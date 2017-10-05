Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Unavailable Thursday
David (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
David will be sidelined for a second consecutive contest due to a high-ankle sprain. With Kwon Alexander also on the pine due with a hamstring injury, the Buccaneers will bequeath Adarius Glanton and Kendell Beckwith with every-down gigs.
