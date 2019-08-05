Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Undergoes minor knee procedure

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David recently underwent a procedure to address a torn meniscus in his left knee, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Arians relayed that he doesn't expect David to miss the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup with the 49ers.

While any procedure this close to the start of the season is at least somewhat concerning, the Buccaneers are optimistic that a lighter load in training camp and during the exhibition slate will be all David needs to get ready for Week 1. After missing only two games through his first five seasons in the league, David has shown more durability concerns the last two years, sitting out three contests in 2017 and two in 2018. Assuming he's good to go for the start of the season, however, David should remain an elite IDP option, especially now that fellow inside linebacker Kwon Alexander (45 stops in six games in 2018) is plying his trade in San Francisco and won't be around to pilfer tackles from the 29-year-old.