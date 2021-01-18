David posted seven tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.
David's production took a slight, expected hit with the return of position mate Devin White to action after a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the veteran linebacker still checked in second on the team in tackles behind White, and he'll be set to once again play a prominent role in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the formidable Packers offense.
