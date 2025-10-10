David (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David was limited in practice all week due to a lingering knee injury, but the veteran linebacker has been cleared to play in Sunday's home game. The veteran linebacker is up to 34 total tackles through five regular-season games and is on pace to record a fourth-straight 100-tackle season, which would be the 12th of his NFL career.