David (groin) is out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

David will miss his second straight game in Week 13 as he tends to a groin injury. With Devin White (foot) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, Tampa Bay will be severely short-handed at linebacker, with rookie fifth-rounder SirVocea Dennis (illness) probably the next best player on the second level of its defense.