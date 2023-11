David (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David hasn't practiced since he suffered a groin strain Week 12, so it's no surprise to see him ruled out versus Indianapolis. In his stead, K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis will be candidates to handle increased snaps, especially if Devin White (foot) also ends up on the sidelines.