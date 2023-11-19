David has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a groin injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
David was productive before leaving Sunday's game, as he racked up seven solo tackles, including a sack and three tackles for a loss. He'll be unavailable for the final quarter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for next Sunday's game against the Colts. SirVocea Dennis has replaced David at linebacker against San Francisco.
