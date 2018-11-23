Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't suit up Sunday

David (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With a sprained MCL in tow, David was unable to practice yet again this week, setting him up for a second consecutive absence. As long as he's sidelined, Riley Bullough appears as if he'll be the primary beneficiary, though he only played 29 of 53 defensive snaps Week 11 against the Giants en route to two solo tackles.