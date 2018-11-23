Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't suit up Sunday
David (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
With a sprained MCL in tow, David was unable to practice yet again this week, setting him up for a second consecutive absence. As long as he's sidelined, Riley Bullough appears as if he'll be the primary beneficiary, though he only played 29 of 53 defensive snaps Week 11 against the Giants en route to two solo tackles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Set for first absence of 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Skips practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: In danger of missing Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records eight tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Eight stops in Week 8 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12