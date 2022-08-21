Fournette rushed five times for 20 yards and brought in both targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

Fournette drew the start and garnered touches on the first three drives of the contest, mirroring the lead-back role he'll fill during the regular season. The versatile veteran caused quite a stir with his weight during mini-camp, but he arrived in training camp in appreciably better shape and seems to have made his conditioning a non-issue at this stage of the summer. Having gotten some solid work in Saturday night, Fournette may be given the night off next Saturday against the Colts in the exhibition finale.