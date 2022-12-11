Fournette (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of FOXSports.com reports.
News on Fournette was positive heading into the weekend despite his limitations this past week, and his active status is now confirmed. The veteran and rookie backfield mate Rachaad White split work nearly down the middle in the Week 13 Monday night win over the Saints, although White was notably featured on the game-winning drive and recorded the decisive touchdown reception. Neither player has an appealing matchup Sunday irrespective of the division of labor, as the 49ers check in allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.
