Fournette (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 clash against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Fournette will play through his hamstring issue for the second straight week and likely shoulder another solid workload out of the Buccaneers' backfield. Additionally, with Tampa Bay down its top three receivers in Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), Fournette's pass-catching prowess could certainly come in especially handy against Green Bay's tough defense.