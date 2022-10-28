Fournette rushed nine times for 24 yards and brought in all three targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Fournette couldn't get anything going on the ground for the second straight game, and he's now netted just 43 yards on 17 carries over that pair of contests. The veteran did boost his receiving production back up after being held to a season-low seven yards in Week 7, but he's also seen just three targets apiece in two straight games following a four-game stretch with at least six looks in each contest. Fournette's struggles seem to be much more of a product of the offensive line, but he'll still take a depressed fantasy outlook into a tough Week 9 matchup versus the Rams a week from Sunday.