Fournette carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and caught five of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

The Bucs' running game continues to sputter, and Fournette has been held under 25 rushing yards in three straight games. In fact, rookie Rachaad White wound up leading Tampa Bay with a mere 27 rushing yards in this one. Fournette's been able to keep his PPR afloat with his receiving work, but he's become a risky fantasy option heading into a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.