Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Fournette will start Sunday's NFC divisional-round game in New Orleans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fournette also led Tampa Bay's backfield during last weekend's wild-card win over Washington, when he carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while also reeling in all four targets for 39 yards. Ronald Jones (quadriceps) sat out against Washington and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, according to Arians, so Fournette could realistically be primed for workhorse duties once again versus the Saints.