Fournette rushed 12 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns and brought in four of five targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers entered the matchup against their divisional opponent likely knowing the ground game was poised for success, but given previous statements by coach Bruce Arians, that scenario appeared to set up best for Fournette's backfield mate Ronald Jones. While the latter did find the end zone once, Fournette had the better and splashier performance by far. The former Jaguar first pushed in a one-yard score late in the third quarter to extend Tampa's lead to three touchdowns, but he put an exclamation point on his afternoon with a key 46-yard scamper with 1:48 remaining that snuffed out any hope of a Panthers comeback after they'd narrowed the deficit to seven. Fournette displayed excellent downhill speed on the run, and given the caliber of his numbers, he may have made an irrefutable case for a greater share of the rushing workload moving forward. Fournette will look to build on Sunday's body of work in a tough Week 3 road tilt against the Broncos next Sunday.